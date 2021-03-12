© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Juarez

  • persistent_surveillance_systems.png
    WYPR News
    Who is Doctor Ross McNutt?
    Well, for starters, he’s the president of Persistent Surveillance System, a Dayton, Ohio, firm that operates aerial surveillance systems.Shortly after the…