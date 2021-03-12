-
Election Day is just a week away and WYPR reporters have been talking to voters around the state about the candidates for president for our series,…
-
Fraser Smith and John Lee, of the WYPR reporting team, talk about what the presidential candidates aren't saying about climate change.
-
In Western Maryland, politics can be a sensitive subject.Travis Miller lives in La Vale, just outside Cumberland. He works on furnaces and drives a fuel…
-
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump could not disagree more on climate change. Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, sees it as a real threat while…
-
If you go around asking people who they plan to vote for, for president this year, you will find many are passionate about their choices. And that choice…
-
WYPR's senior news analyst asks the question many of us are asking. Can this election please be over?
-
In a speech in Baltimore Monday afternoon, Donald Trump promised the National Guard Association of the United States that he would support military growth…