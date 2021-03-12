Del. Nic Kipke

-
A record number of Maryland voters chose to submit their ballots by mail last fall, but the process was not without its challenges. On Friday, the House…
-
The COVID-19 relief bill making its way through the Maryland General Assembly has been amended to make funds available to immigrants — both legal…
-
The House of Delegates continued overriding Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes Thursday. One of the bills the House passed increases taxes on tobacco products and…
-
Maryland Republicans Propose New School Vouchers For Students Stuck At HomeRepublican leaders in the Maryland House of Delegates, who are frustrated by students’ slow return to in-person learning, have proposed a new option for…
-
The Maryland General Assembly adjourned its annual 90-day legislative session on Wednesday, 19 days early as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the…
-
Typically when state lawmakers return to Annapolis for the annual 90-day legislative session, each brings a unique set of priorities. But when the General…
-
The Maryland House of Delegates set two historic precedents Wednesday, when it selected Baltimore County Delegate Adrienne Jones to be Speaker of the…
-
The Maryland House of Delegates voted Friday to gradually increase the state minimum wage to $15 an hour by January 2025.The vote came down largely along…
-
With proposals from both parties in Annapolis, many state lawmakers are predicting that this is the year the state requires businesses to offer employees…