Del. Eric Luedtke

-
A package of bills to restructure Maryland's tax code falls victim to the state's improving fiscal picture
-
A record number of Maryland voters chose to submit their ballots by mail last fall, but the process was not without its challenges. On Friday, the House…
-
A bill making immigrants eligible for an anti-poverty tax measure passed largely along party lines in the state Senate Friday.After an at-times…
-
The COVID-19 relief bill making its way through the Maryland General Assembly has been amended to make funds available to immigrants — both legal…
-
The House of Delegates continued overriding Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes Thursday. One of the bills the House passed increases taxes on tobacco products and…
-
Gov. Larry Hogan focused on getting children back into classrooms and urged Marylanders to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Those were the top…