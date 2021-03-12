-
Dallas Dance resigned in disgrace as Baltimore County’s school superintendent two years ago. But his legacy has remained front and center. In his wake, a…
Audio will be posted Thursday morning. The audit of the Baltimore County Schools’ procurement practices, released to the public on Wednesday, shows no…
Baltimore County Interim School Superintendent Verletta White said a long-awaited audit that was received by the school board Tuesday night helps to make…
Baltimore County’s school board is struggling to find its way as a newly partially elected, partially appointed board. At the same time, it has come under…
Fomer Baltimore County School Superintendent Dallas Dance was released from jail Monday after serving four months for perjury. In a series of tweets…
Baltimore County’s school board voted Tuesday night to remove the word "acting" from Verletta White’s title and make it just Superintendent of…
It wasn’t supposed to be about her. But last night’s public hearing by the Baltimore County School Board on the qualifications for the next school…
Former Baltimore County School Superintendent Dallas Dance Thursday pleaded guilty to four counts of perjury. Prosecutors are recommending Dance serve…
The Baltimore County School Board heard last night from the county council chairman, two teachers of the year and others who want Interim School…
It looks like spring break could be on the chopping block for Baltimore County school students during the 2017-2018 school year. WYPR’s John Lee joins…