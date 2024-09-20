© 2024 WYPR
The Good News

The Good News -Clean Water Progress

By Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Published September 20, 2024 at 5:00 PM EDT

We all know how vital clean drinking water is for life and public health. The GOOD News is the Environmental Protection Agency has just announced the availability of $7.5 billion to support improving critical clean drinking water projects across the nation. The EPA funding was made possible by the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act enacted by Congress. This funding will help replace lead pipes, reduce pollution from harmful chemicals, and protect drinking water sources.

Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Dr. Chavis is African American civil rights leader and icon, United Church of Christ (UCC) ordained minister, author, journalist, organic chemist, environmentalist, global entrepreneur, and currently President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) based in Washington, DC since 2014.
