For NFL owners, coaching hires are about black and white

By Milton Kent
Published February 17, 2026 at 2:30 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, left, and New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, hug at the end of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, left, and New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, hug at the end of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Tampa, Fla.

The 2025 NFL season is officially over. The names of Matthew Stafford, the regular season Most Valuable Player and Kenneth Walker III, his Super Bowl counterpart, may echo loudest among the fans.

But the real, largely untold but necessary narrative of the season just past and the likely story of the next season is embodied in five names.

The monikers of Todd Bowles, Aaron Glenn and DeMeco Ryans, as well as Eric Bienemy andMike McDaniel are the ones that should resonate around the 32-team league.

The first three, Bowles, Glenn and Ryans, are the only three Black head coaches in the league. There were five Black head coaches at the start of the season and seven as recently as two years ago.

But the firing of the aforementioned McDaniel from Miami and the resignation of Mike Tomlin after 19 years with the Steelers, leaves the NFL, a league where 70 percent of the players are African-Americans with Black men holding just nine percent of its coaching posts.

Milton Kent
Milton Kent hosted the weekly commentary Sports at Large from its creation in 2002 to its finale in July 2013. He has written about sports locally and nationally since 1988, covering the Baltimore Orioles, University of Maryland men's basketball, women's basketball and football, the Washington Wizards, the NBA, men's and women's college basketball and sports media for the Baltimore Sun and AOL Fanhouse. He has covered the World Series, the American and National League Championship Series, the NFL playoffs, the NBA Finals and 17 NCAA men's and women's Final Fours. He currently teaches journalism at Morgan State University.
