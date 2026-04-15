I was doing some cooking last weekend and I found myself perusing my spice rack looking for ways to kick up my stew. And I had to ask myself, “how often do I really use all these herbs and spices?” Not often, I had to confess, and then I remembered something Chef Jerry Pellegrino once told me: spice blends are a very efficient way of handling your spices.

Jerry’s thesis is simple and convincing. Instead of having dozens of assorted herbs, spices, and salts, why not have just a handful that cover the spectrum of flavors. To do that, we have a ready-made solution: pre-packaged spice blends. Here are some of Jerry’s favorites.

Old Bay Seasoning is an iconic American spice blend created in 1939, famously known as the staple seasoning for Chesapeake Bay seafood, particularly crabs, shrimp, and fish. It is a unique combination of 18 herbs and spices, featuring a savory base of celery salt, paprika, and red/black pepper.

Zatarain's is a Louisiana-based food brand established in 1889, renowned for producing authentic New Orleans-style Cajun and Creole products. It is known for using aromatic spices, such as red pepper, paprika, and garlic, to create authentic, bold tastes.

FRANCE - Herbes de Provence is a fragrant, aromatic blend of dried Mediterranean herbs originating from Southern France, typically featuring thyme, rosemary, savory, marjoram, and oregano. Often used in French cuisine for roasting, grilling, and stews, it may also include lavender, basil, or fennel seeds, bringing a rustic, savory, and slightly floral flavor to dishes.

MOROCCO - Ras el hanout is a premier, aromatic North African spice blend that translates to "head of the shop," implying the best spices a vendor offers. It is a complex mix of 10 to over 100 spices, typically featuring cardamom, cumin, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and cloves, offering a warm, sweet, and slightly bitter flavor.

Lebanon - 7 Spice, also known as Sabaa Baharat or simply Baharat (Arabic for "spices"), is a warm, aromatic blend used extensively in Levantine cuisine. While recipes vary by family and region, it is fundamentally a mixture of seven ground spices that provides depth and aroma to savory dishes. It’s components are:

• Allspice: Usually the dominant flavor.

• Black Pepper: Adds heat and depth.

• Cinnamon: Provides a sweet, woody aroma.

• Clove: Adds pungent, warm notes.

• Cumin: Adds earthiness.

• Coriander: Adds a citrusy, earthy note.

• Nutmeg: Binds the aromatics together.

Za'atar is a popular Middle Eastern spice blend known for its earthy, tangy, and nutty flavor, typically consisting of dried thyme, oregano, marjoram, sumac, toasted sesame seeds, and salt. It is a cornerstone of Levantine cuisine, used to season meats, vegetables, yogurt, hummus, and bread.

JAMAICAN - Jerk Seasoning is a fiery, aromatic spice blend or marinade built on two essential ingredients: hot Scotch bonnet peppers and pungent allspice (pimento). It is used as a dry rub or wet marinade to create a savory, spicy, and slightly sweet flavor profile on grilled meats like chicken and pork.

NORTHERN INDIA – Garam Masala is a fragrant, essential blend of ground spices—commonly cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, cumin, coriander, and black pepper—that translates to "warming spices". It is typically added near the end of cooking to add depth, aroma, and a gentle, complex heat to curries, stews, and marinades.

JAPAN - Shichimi Togarashi (seven-flavor chili pepper) is the quintessential Japanese spice blend, featuring a savory, slightly spicy, and citrusy mix of red chili flakes, sansho pepper, roasted orange peel, black/white sesame seeds, seaweed (nori), and ginger. It is commonly used as a table condiment for noodles, rice, and grilled meats.

And finally, Al would like to thrown his two cents’ worth in:

Pumpkin Pie Spice - USA: For all-purpose baking, this is a convenient blend of cinnamon, ginger, cloves, allspice and nutmeg. You’ll be surprised how often you will use it.