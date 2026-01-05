Potatoes for the Holidays

Try as we might to be creative with our dinner menus over the holidays, there’s no escaping the fact that potatoes are going to appear in one form or another on our tables. And as Chef Jerry Pellegrino reminds us, there are probably a million good ideas out there for how to cook a potato.



The first thing we want to mention is that there are two basic types of potatoes: starchy and waxy. Starchy potatoes are fluffy and dry with low moisture and are ideal for baking, mashing, and frying, while waxy potatoes are dense and moist with a creamy texture, making them perfect for salads, stews, and boiling because they hold their shape. The key difference is starch content: starchy potatoes have high starch/low moisture, and waxy potatoes have low starch/high moisture. For reference, a russet is a great starchy potato, and a red is a classic waxy.



Jerry has come up with a few ideas for getting creative with potatoes. Here they are.

Lyonnaise Potatoes

Ingredients

¼ cup olive oil

2 pounds Idaho potatoes, peeled and sliced 1/4 inch thick

Salt and freshly ground white pepper

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter, cut into pieces

3 onions, julienned

2 tablespoons chopped garlic

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley leaves, for garnish

Heat oil in a large skillet (we find that a non-stick skillet works the best) over medium-low heat. Once hot, cover bottom of pan with half the potatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Dot with half the butter and repeat so all the potatoes and butter are used. Cook until potatoes begin to brown on the bottom, 10 to 15 minutes. Add onions and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until onions and potatoes are cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Toss together. Add the parsley and serve immediately.

Even a uber-traditional classic can be upgraded.

Yukon Gold Rustic Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients

1 lb Yukon gold potatoes, cleaned

5 large whole garlic cloves

1 cup half & half

4 tablespoons butter

hot sauce & salt

Cover the potatoes with water in a large pot.Add the garlic cloves and bring them to a boil.Reduce to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are fork tender, about 20 minutes. Drain the potatoes and garlic in a colander. Put them back in the pot. Add the half & half and butter and mash until your desired texture.Season with hot sauce and salt and serve immediately.

Potato Gratin

Ingredients

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup milk

3 lbs yukon gold potatoes

1/4 lb gruyere cheese grated

1/4 lb parmigiano reggiano cheese grated

3 cloves garlic pressed or minced

10 sprigs fresh thyme

2 tsp salt

black pepper

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

In a large bowl, combine the heavy cream and milk.

Using a mandolin, slice the potatoes very thinly (if you don’t have a mandolin, you can use a knife, but it will be a lot more work and time). As you finish slicing each potato, place it into the cream milk mixture so the slices don’t brown.

When the potatoes are all sliced, add the gruyere and parmigiano cheeses to the bowl, along with the garlic, the leaves from the thyme sprigs, salt, and a few cracks of black pepper. Toss well.

Pour the potatoes and cream into an 8×11 baking dish, then cover the dish tightly with aluminum foil.

Place the baking dish on a sheet pan, then bake for 1 hour.

Remove the foil and bake for 30 minutes more, until the potatoes are tender, bubbling, and golden brown on top. Serve and enjoy!