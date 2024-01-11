© 2024 WYPR
Radio Kitchen

What's up with Canned Fish?

By Al Spoler,
Jerry Pellegrino
Published January 11, 2024 at 12:31 PM EST
Canned sardines are served at a family dinner at the home of Moldovan immigrant Puma Rotner in Ashdod. Rotner left her native city of Bendery in Moldova in 2006, bringing her dishes and silverware to Israel.
Oded Balilty
/
AP
I’ve been lucky enough to travel in Europe quite a bit in recent years and I’ve enjoyed many wonderful meals and impressive glass of wine. At lunch time I may be tucking into a fresh tuna-salad and it occurs to me that the canned tuna I’m eating is really good. I asked Chef Jerry Pellegrino, is it true that European canned fish is something super?

Preserving food for later use is as old as mankind. During the Napoleonic wars,

The concept of preserving meat and seafood in metal cans developed. The natural seafaring countries like France, Britain, Spain and Portugal, jumped into this idea.

Fortunately, they applied much the same creativity and initiative as they had in developing their national cuisines. The result, by the end of the 19th century, was an industry that was bringing healthy, nutritious food to the people in a handy portable form.

Today Italy, Spain, Portugal and the Scandinavian countries are the leaders in

Europe. And fortunately, many European brands can be found in the States. Of course, there will be tuna, but nearly every other kind of seafood is available. You’ll see sardines, crab meat, lobster, octopus, cod, mackerel, oysters and mussels. And the quality is exceptional.

Here are some idea Jerry has on the subject:

Tinned Fish
Canned or tinned fish are food fish which have been processed, sealed in an airtight container such as a sealed tin can, and subjected to heat. Canning is a method of preserving food, and provides a typical shelf life ranging from one to five years. They are usually opened via a can opener, but sometimes have a pull-tab so that they can be opened by hand. In the past it was common for many cans to have a key that would be turned to peel the lid of the tin off; most predominately sardines, among others -Wikipedia

Some great canned fish companies:

A great book about canned fish with lots of recipes: 

Radio Kitchen
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Jerry Pellegrino
Executive Chef Jerry Pellegrino of Corks restaurant is fascinated by food and wine, and the way they work in harmony on the palate. His understanding of the two goes all the way to the molecular level, drawing on his advanced education in molecular biology. His cuisine is simple and surprising, pairing unexpected ingredients together to work with Corks' extensive wine offerings.
See stories by Jerry Pellegrino