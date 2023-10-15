Roasting & Stuffing Winter Squash

When it comes to shopping for squash, we are definitely in a transition period. Yellow and green zucchini are still around, but the winter squash are rolling in. The nice thing about winter squash is that they are sort of hollow inside. And as Chef Jerry Pellegrino will tell you, that means they are ideal for stuffing.

First, as appealing as butternut squash is, it's not ideal for stuffing. The small seed cavity at the fat end leaves a lot of solid squash left to deal with. Best to dice the butternut for cooking.

Things like the Acorn, squash or the Delicata are ideal. Cut in half, they offer a big cavity that is ready to be scooped out and filled with your favorite stuffing. And of course, don't overlook pumpkins, which certainly are a member of the squash family.

Here are some ideas Jerry came up with.

Roasting and Stuffing Winter Squash

Acorn – small one are great for individual portions

Delicato – Easy to prep and you can eat the skin

Butternut – usually too large for an individual portion and hard to work with

Honeynut – perfect for individual portions and much easier to work with than the butternut

Roasted Honeynut Squash with Maple and Pecans

Simply cut the squash in half, scoop out the seeds, and top it with a little butter, salt, pepper and spices. Try cinnamon, pumpkin spice, nutmeg, etc. To make the dish more savory add sage, rosemary or thyme

Roast it in the oven at 425 degrees cut-side up until tender, about 35 minutes.

Once it’s tender, drizzle some maple syrup on top and add chopped pecans for texture. Again, you can use any type of nut and feel free to throw in some dried fruit.

Roasted Acorn Squash stuffed with Green Pea Risotto

Cut the squash in half, scoop out the seeds, and top it with a little butter, salt, pepper.

Roast it in the oven at 425 degrees cut-side up until tender, about 35 minutes.

Green Pea Risotto

Ingredients:

2 cups frozen peas

6 cups vegetable stock

3 tbsp. olive oil

1 large yellow onion, cut into ¼ inch dice

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 cups arborio rice

1⁄3 cup dry white wine

1⁄2 cup grated parmesan cheese

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Heat vegetable stock in a small saucepan over medium heat; set aside and keep warm. Heat oil in a 4-qt. saucepan over medium-high heat; add onions and garlic to saucepan. Cook, stirring, until soft, 3 minutes. Add rice; cook until opaque, 3–4 minutes. Add wine; cook until absorbed, 1–2 minutes. Add reserved stock 1⁄2 cup at a time, cooking until each addition is absorbed before adding next amount. Cook, stirring often, until liquid has all been used and rice is tender, about 30 minutes. Add parmesan and cook, stirring, until liquid is creamy, about 3 minutes more. Remove from heat and stir in the peas. Season with salt and pepper and stuff into the roasted acorn squash.