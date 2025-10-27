2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

The East Wing teardown and the federal shutdown: perspectives from NYTimes's Luke Broadwater

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published October 27, 2025 at 12:39 PM EDT
Demolition proceeds on the East Wing of the White House on October 22, 2025, making room for a planned 1000-seat ballroom. Construction workers, bottom right, watch from atop the neighboring U.S. Treasury building.
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
Demolition proceeds on the East Wing of the White House on October 22, 2025, making room for a planned 1000-seat ballroom. Construction workers, bottom right, watch from atop the neighboring U.S. Treasury building.

This is Day 27 of the federal government shutdown.

Luke Broadwater is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who covers the White House for the New York Times.
photo courtesy NYTimes
Luke Broadwater is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who covers the White House for the New York Times.

Last Friday, Maryland Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks joined U.S. Representatives Don Beyer and James Walkinshaw (both D-Va.) and more than 60 of their colleagues in the Senate and House in urging the Trump Administration to immediately reinstate any furloughed employees of agencies that are funded by collected user fees.

Because they are funded by fees, these agencies are not affected by the lapse in appropriations from Congress. Most of these agencies have continued their work during previous shutdowns.

For an informed perspective on the latest from Washington, we turn to Luke Broadwater, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and a White House correspondent for the New York Times. He’s also the author, with Annie Karni, of Madhouse, a chronicle of Congressional dysfunction in the wake of the January 6th attack on the US Capitol in 2021.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayLuke BroadwaterTrump administrationfederal shutdownCongressUS Foreign Relations
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak