2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

The root of rising healthcare costs for Marylanders, and how it places into the government shutdown

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published October 20, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT
Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center hospital room.
Businesswire/AP
A hospital room in Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center.

Healthcare is at the heart of the standoff between Republicans and Democrats over the government shutdown. At the moment, the prospects for a resolution of the legislative standoff remain dim.

Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent for KFF Health News, join Midday to examine some of the claims made about healthcare, and to explain why health care costs are increasing so much.

Rovner is the host of the KFF podcast, What the Health? and was formerly NPR’s health policy correspondent.

We encourage your questions or comments. Email us at [email protected], or call us during the live show at 410-662-8780. You can also leave a comment on the Midday Listener Line at 410-735-1616.

Listen-in to today’s episode from 12-1pm on WYPR and the Baltimore Public Media app. Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak