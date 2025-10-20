The root of rising healthcare costs for Marylanders, and how it places into the government shutdown

Healthcare is at the heart of the standoff between Republicans and Democrats over the government shutdown. At the moment, the prospects for a resolution of the legislative standoff remain dim.

Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent for KFF Health News, join Midday to examine some of the claims made about healthcare, and to explain why health care costs are increasing so much.

Rovner is the host of the KFF podcast, What the Health? and was formerly NPR’s health policy correspondent.

We encourage your questions or comments. Email us at [email protected], or call us during the live show at 410-662-8780. You can also leave a comment on the Midday Listener Line at 410-735-1616.

Listen-in to today’s episode from 12-1pm on WYPR and the Baltimore Public Media app. Audio will be posted here following the program.

