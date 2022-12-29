A New Deal summit for Black men?

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022)

The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.

This is not to say that Black women have not also risen to positions in which they have shaped the trajectory of Baltimore and the state. The Speaker of the House in Annapolis, Del. Adrienne Jones and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks’ endorsements of Wes Moore for Governor were considered a considerable boost to his nascent political career. Not too long ago, the Mayor of Baltimore, the State’s Attorney, the City Council President, even the head of the Enoch Pratt Library were prominent African American women.

In September, the Rev. Kevin Slayton, an activist and preacher who has been involved in politics and policy for years, wrote an op-ed in the Baltimore Sun in which he stated that the representation of African Americans in the halls of power could all be, quote, “the revelation of hopes our ancestors dreamed about.” But for many Black men in America, those dreams are deferred by endemic racism, poverty, and a host of other formidable challenges.

Dr. Slayton has called for a convening of elected Black officials to explore what can be done to help Black men succeed. What would such a convening look like? What could it accomplish?

Tom talked about it last month with Rev. Slayton, the senior pastor at Northwood-Appold United Methodist Church, and an adjunct professor at Lancaster Theological Seminary. He joined Tom in Studio A.

Dr. Lester Spence joined us as well. He’s a Professor of Political Science and Africana Studies at Johns Hopkins University, who specializes in the study of black, racial, and urban politics. He spoke with Tom on Zoom.

A little later in the show, Tom spoke with Congressman Kweisi Mfume.

Rev. Slayton began our conversation about the possibility of a convening of Black officials with a nod to history.