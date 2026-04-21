2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR Broadcast Schedule as of 4/6/2026
Programs
Cellar Notes

Rosés for Spring

By Al Spoler
Published April 21, 2026 at 2:35 PM EDT
Rosé
Al Spoler
/
WYPR
Rosé

It’s never the wrong season for rosé wine, as its year-round popularity attests. Al takes a look at three superb examples produced in different styles.

Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60

Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Love(r) Rosé Coteaux d’Aix en Provence ’25 *** $ SUPER VALUE
(Dry Provence style, but with generous fruit under great acidity, seafood wine)

Chateau de Segriés Tavel Rosé ’25 **1/2 $$
(Off dry style with abundant fruit, good structure, aperitif or lunch wine)

WINE OF THE WEEK
Huglweine Zweigelt Rosé Austria ’25 1 litre bottle *** $ SUPER VALUE
(Firm, dry rosé with deep flavors, aromas, very firm texture)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Tags
Cellar Notes wine
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler