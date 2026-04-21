Rosés for Spring
It’s never the wrong season for rosé wine, as its year-round popularity attests. Al takes a look at three superb examples produced in different styles.
Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60
Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Love(r) Rosé Coteaux d’Aix en Provence ’25 *** $ SUPER VALUE
(Dry Provence style, but with generous fruit under great acidity, seafood wine)
Chateau de Segriés Tavel Rosé ’25 **1/2 $$
(Off dry style with abundant fruit, good structure, aperitif or lunch wine)
WINE OF THE WEEK
Huglweine Zweigelt Rosé Austria ’25 1 litre bottle *** $ SUPER VALUE
(Firm, dry rosé with deep flavors, aromas, very firm texture)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.