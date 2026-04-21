Rosés for Spring

It’s never the wrong season for rosé wine, as its year-round popularity attests. Al takes a look at three superb examples produced in different styles.

Price key:

$=less than $20

$$= $20-40

$$$=$40-60

$$$$=above $60

Quality key:

* = decent wine

** = very good wine

*** = superb wine

****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Love(r) Rosé Coteaux d’Aix en Provence ’25 *** $ SUPER VALUE

(Dry Provence style, but with generous fruit under great acidity, seafood wine)

Chateau de Segriés Tavel Rosé ’25 **1/2 $$

(Off dry style with abundant fruit, good structure, aperitif or lunch wine)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Huglweine Zweigelt Rosé Austria ’25 1 litre bottle *** $ SUPER VALUE

(Firm, dry rosé with deep flavors, aromas, very firm texture)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.