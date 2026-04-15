Mediterranean Whites

If you can’t manage a Mediterranean cruise, you probably can manage to pick up a bottle or two of white wine from Mediterranean shores. Al looks at three winners.

Price key:

$=less than $20

$$= $20-40

$$$=$40-60

$$$$=above $60

Quality key:

* = decent wine

** = very good wine

*** = superb wine

****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Mylonas Savatiano, Attica, Greece ’24 **1/2 $

(Absolutely bone dry, but has surprising richness and depth, perfect oyster wine)

Le Ballon Viognier, Gard ’24 *** $ SUPER VALUE

(Dry with pleasantly bitter overtones, soft texture, citrus and yellow pears)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Elio Fillippiano Gavi, Piemonte ’24 *** $ SUPER VALUE

(Crisp, deeply flavored, bright acidity, citrus and spice, quality)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.