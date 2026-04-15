Mediterranean Whites
If you can’t manage a Mediterranean cruise, you probably can manage to pick up a bottle or two of white wine from Mediterranean shores. Al looks at three winners.
Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60
Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Mylonas Savatiano, Attica, Greece ’24 **1/2 $
(Absolutely bone dry, but has surprising richness and depth, perfect oyster wine)
Le Ballon Viognier, Gard ’24 *** $ SUPER VALUE
(Dry with pleasantly bitter overtones, soft texture, citrus and yellow pears)
WINE OF THE WEEK
Elio Fillippiano Gavi, Piemonte ’24 *** $ SUPER VALUE
(Crisp, deeply flavored, bright acidity, citrus and spice, quality)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.