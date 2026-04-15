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Cellar Notes

Mediterranean Whites

By Al Spoler
Published April 15, 2026 at 3:15 PM EDT
Mediterranean white wine.
Al Spoler
/
WYPR
Mediterranean white wine.

If you can’t manage a Mediterranean cruise, you probably can manage to pick up a bottle or two of white wine from Mediterranean shores. Al looks at three winners.

Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60

Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Mylonas Savatiano, Attica, Greece ’24 **1/2 $
(Absolutely bone dry, but has surprising richness and depth, perfect oyster wine)

Le Ballon Viognier, Gard ’24 *** $ SUPER VALUE
(Dry with pleasantly bitter overtones, soft texture, citrus and yellow pears)

WINE OF THE WEEK
Elio Fillippiano Gavi, Piemonte ’24 *** $ SUPER VALUE
(Crisp, deeply flavored, bright acidity, citrus and spice, quality)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Tags
Cellar Notes wine
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler