Once terribly obscure, Albariño has become a staple in our white wine arsenal. This Spanish Superstar has found a dedicated following here in the States.

Price key:

$=less than $20

$$= $20-40

$$$=$40-60

$$$$=above $60

Quality key:

* = decent wine

** = very good wine

*** = superb wine

****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Bodega Garzon Albariño, Uruguay, ’24 **1/2 $

(Understated and elegant with peach and citrus notes, complex, fresh and crisp)

McPherson Cellars Albariño, Texas ’24 ** $

(Leaner style, varietally correct, with subtle flavors, peach, honeysuckle, well made)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Foral Alvarinho, Melgaço, Vinho Verde ’24 *** $ VALUE

(Slightly spritzy, intense aroma, citrus, apple, pear flavors, good with ceviche)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.