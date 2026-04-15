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Cellar Notes

Albariño

By Al Spoler
Published April 15, 2026 at 3:30 PM EDT
Albariño at Turkovich Family Wines in Winters, California. Missvain, CC BY 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
Missvain, CC BY 4.0
/
Via Wikimedia Commons
Albariño at Turkovich Family Wines in Winters, California

Once terribly obscure, Albariño has become a staple in our white wine arsenal. This Spanish Superstar has found a dedicated following here in the States.

Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60

Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Bodega Garzon Albariño, Uruguay, ’24 **1/2 $
(Understated and elegant with peach and citrus notes, complex, fresh and crisp)

McPherson Cellars Albariño, Texas ’24 ** $
(Leaner style, varietally correct, with subtle flavors, peach, honeysuckle, well made)

WINE OF THE WEEK
Foral Alvarinho, Melgaço, Vinho Verde ’24 *** $ VALUE
(Slightly spritzy, intense aroma, citrus, apple, pear flavors, good with ceviche)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

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Cellar Notes wine
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler