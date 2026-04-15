Albariño
Once terribly obscure, Albariño has become a staple in our white wine arsenal. This Spanish Superstar has found a dedicated following here in the States.
Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60
Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Bodega Garzon Albariño, Uruguay, ’24 **1/2 $
(Understated and elegant with peach and citrus notes, complex, fresh and crisp)
McPherson Cellars Albariño, Texas ’24 ** $
(Leaner style, varietally correct, with subtle flavors, peach, honeysuckle, well made)
WINE OF THE WEEK
Foral Alvarinho, Melgaço, Vinho Verde ’24 *** $ VALUE
(Slightly spritzy, intense aroma, citrus, apple, pear flavors, good with ceviche)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.