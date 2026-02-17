Portuguese Reds

Wines from Portugal are no longer an oddity, but a frequent guest on Cellar Notes. Al takes a look at three reds from Alentejo, a wine region we’ve become quite familiar with.

Price key:

$=less than $20

$$= $20-40

$$$=$40-60

$$$$=above $60

Quality key:

* = decent wine

** = very good wine

*** = superb wine

****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Dona Maria Vinho Tinto, Alentejo ’20 ** $

(A big red blend from a legendary winemaker, seems young, will develop)

Vinho da Courtada Velhe, Alentejo ’20 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Sophisticated blend of aragonez and cab sauv, complex and refreshing)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Terrenus “Serra di Sao Mamede”, Alentejo ’19 **1/2 $

(10 grapes in the blend, very full bodied, sweet and tart flavors, needs big roasts)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.