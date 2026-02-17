2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Portuguese Reds

By Al Spoler
Published February 17, 2026 at 3:35 PM EST
Portuguese reds Terranus.
Al Spoler
Portuguese reds Terranus.

Wines from Portugal are no longer an oddity, but a frequent guest on Cellar Notes. Al takes a look at three reds from Alentejo, a wine region we’ve become quite familiar with.

Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60

Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Dona Maria Vinho Tinto, Alentejo ’20 ** $
(A big red blend from a legendary winemaker, seems young, will develop)

Vinho da Courtada Velhe, Alentejo ’20 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Sophisticated blend of aragonez and cab sauv, complex and refreshing)

WINE OF THE WEEK
Terrenus “Serra di Sao Mamede”, Alentejo ’19 **1/2 $
(10 grapes in the blend, very full bodied, sweet and tart flavors, needs big roasts)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
