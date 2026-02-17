Portuguese Reds
Wines from Portugal are no longer an oddity, but a frequent guest on Cellar Notes. Al takes a look at three reds from Alentejo, a wine region we’ve become quite familiar with.
Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60
Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Dona Maria Vinho Tinto, Alentejo ’20 ** $
(A big red blend from a legendary winemaker, seems young, will develop)
Vinho da Courtada Velhe, Alentejo ’20 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Sophisticated blend of aragonez and cab sauv, complex and refreshing)
WINE OF THE WEEK
Terrenus “Serra di Sao Mamede”, Alentejo ’19 **1/2 $
(10 grapes in the blend, very full bodied, sweet and tart flavors, needs big roasts)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.