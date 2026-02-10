It’s that time again when we look at one of our favorite themes: strange wines from strange places! And Hugh has just what we’re looking for.

Price key:

$=less than $20

$$= $20-40

$$$=$40-60

$$$$=above $60

Quality key:

* = decent wine

** = very good wine

*** = superb wine

****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Jordanov “Vranec”, Macedonia ’22 ** $ VALUE

(Made from indigenous grapes, dusty tannins, good acidity, great with grilled meat)

Shabo Chardonnay, Ukraine ’23 ** $ VALUE

(Defying the odds, it’s a Ukrainian wine, unoaked, bright fresh flavors and aroma)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Pilzota Plavina, Croatia ’23 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Delightful lighter red, lively palate, with subtle earthy notes and berry flavors)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.