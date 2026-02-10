2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Cellar Notes

Strange Wines from Strange Places

By Al Spoler
Published February 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM EST
It’s that time again when we look at one of our favorite themes: strange wines from strange places! And Hugh has just what we’re looking for.

Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60

Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Jordanov “Vranec”, Macedonia ’22 ** $ VALUE
(Made from indigenous grapes, dusty tannins, good acidity, great with grilled meat)

Shabo Chardonnay, Ukraine ’23 ** $ VALUE
(Defying the odds, it’s a Ukrainian wine, unoaked, bright fresh flavors and aroma)

WINE OF THE WEEK
Pilzota Plavina, Croatia ’23 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Delightful lighter red, lively palate, with subtle earthy notes and berry flavors)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
