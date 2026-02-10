Strange Wines from Strange Places
It’s that time again when we look at one of our favorite themes: strange wines from strange places! And Hugh has just what we’re looking for.
Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60
Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Jordanov “Vranec”, Macedonia ’22 ** $ VALUE
(Made from indigenous grapes, dusty tannins, good acidity, great with grilled meat)
Shabo Chardonnay, Ukraine ’23 ** $ VALUE
(Defying the odds, it’s a Ukrainian wine, unoaked, bright fresh flavors and aroma)
WINE OF THE WEEK
Pilzota Plavina, Croatia ’23 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Delightful lighter red, lively palate, with subtle earthy notes and berry flavors)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.