Merlot
Often overlooked in favor of cabernet sauvignon, merlot is actually its quality peer and a great choice for holiday dinners. Al focuses on three likely candidates.
Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60
Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Educated Guess Merlot, Napa Valley ’23 *** $$VALUE
Flavorful, elegant, silky texture, soft tannins, long finish, great dinner wine
Two Mountain Merlot, Yakima Valley ’22 **1/2$$
Classic Washington State merlot, medium bodied, great acidity, slightly lean
WINE OF THE WEEK
Remhoogte “Aspect”, Stellenbosch ’20 *** $$ SUPER VALUE
South Africa’s best merlot?Rich, deep, complex, concentrate, total class
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.