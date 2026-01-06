Often overlooked in favor of cabernet sauvignon, merlot is actually its quality peer and a great choice for holiday dinners. Al focuses on three likely candidates.

Price key:

$=less than $20

$$= $20-40

$$$=$40-60

$$$$=above $60

Quality key:

* = decent wine

** = very good wine

*** = superb wine

****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Educated Guess Merlot, Napa Valley ’23 *** $$VALUE

Flavorful, elegant, silky texture, soft tannins, long finish, great dinner wine

Two Mountain Merlot, Yakima Valley ’22 **1/2$$

Classic Washington State merlot, medium bodied, great acidity, slightly lean

WINE OF THE WEEK

Remhoogte “Aspect”, Stellenbosch ’20 *** $$ SUPER VALUE

South Africa’s best merlot?Rich, deep, complex, concentrate, total class

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.