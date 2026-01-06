2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Cellar Notes

Merlot

By Al Spoler
Published January 6, 2026 at 3:15 PM EST
Merlot is a great choice for holiday dinners.

Often overlooked in favor of cabernet sauvignon, merlot is actually its quality peer and a great choice for holiday dinners. Al focuses on three likely candidates.

Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60

Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Educated Guess Merlot, Napa Valley ’23 *** $$VALUE
Flavorful, elegant, silky texture, soft tannins, long finish, great dinner wine

Two Mountain Merlot, Yakima Valley ’22 **1/2$$
Classic Washington State merlot, medium bodied, great acidity, slightly lean

WINE OF THE WEEK
Remhoogte “Aspect”, Stellenbosch ’20 *** $$ SUPER VALUE
South Africa’s best merlot?Rich, deep, complex, concentrate, total class

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
