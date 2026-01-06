Holiday Sparkling Wines

It’s the time of year when we all love a cup or two of bubbly, and with that in mind,

Hugh has put together a convenient shopping list to guide you through the world of sparkling wine.

Price key:

$=less than $20

$$= $20-40

$$$=$40-60

$$$$=above $60

Quality key:

* = decent wine

** = very good wine

*** = superb wine

****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Belvive Vino Spumante Extra Dry NV ** $$VALUE

100% chardonnay, made slightly sweet, very pleasant mousse

Champagne Renard-Barnier Brut NV *** $$GOOD VALUE FOR CHAMPAGNE

Aged for 6 years before release, rich flavors with delicate aroma