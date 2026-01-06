2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Cellar Notes

Holiday Sparkling Wines

By Al Spoler
Published January 6, 2026 at 3:00 PM EST
A glass of sparkling wine at The Plaza Bistro. Missvain, CC BY 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
Missvain, CC BY 4.0
/
Via Wikimedia Commons
A glass of sparkling wine at The Plaza Bistro.

It’s the time of year when we all love a cup or two of bubbly, and with that in mind,
Hugh has put together a convenient shopping list to guide you through the world of sparkling wine.

Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60

Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Belvive Vino Spumante Extra Dry NV  ** $$VALUE      
100% chardonnay, made slightly sweet, very pleasant mousse

Champagne Renard-Barnier Brut NV     *** $$GOOD VALUE FOR CHAMPAGNE 
Aged for 6 years before release, rich flavors with delicate aroma

WINE OF THE WEEK
Wolfberger Cremant d’Alsace NV  **1/2 $$
Made from pinot blanc and auxerois, great finesse, fine mousse
           
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Tags
Cellar Notes wine
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler