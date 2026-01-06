Holiday Sparkling Wines
It’s the time of year when we all love a cup or two of bubbly, and with that in mind,
Hugh has put together a convenient shopping list to guide you through the world of sparkling wine.
Price key:
$=less than $20
$$= $20-40
$$$=$40-60
$$$$=above $60
Quality key:
* = decent wine
** = very good wine
*** = superb wine
****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Belvive Vino Spumante Extra Dry NV ** $$VALUE
100% chardonnay, made slightly sweet, very pleasant mousse
Champagne Renard-Barnier Brut NV *** $$GOOD VALUE FOR CHAMPAGNE
Aged for 6 years before release, rich flavors with delicate aroma
WINE OF THE WEEK
Wolfberger Cremant d’Alsace NV **1/2 $$
Made from pinot blanc and auxerois, great finesse, fine mousse
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.