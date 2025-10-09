2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cellar Notes

Marietta Cellars

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published October 9, 2025 at 6:45 PM EDT
Vickie Gray Photography & Images

One of Sonoma’s older wineries, Marietta has been putting great wine in bottles at a very fair price for decades now.Hugh looks at some recent offerings.

Price key:$=less than $20$$= $20-40$$$=$40-60$$$$=above $60
Quality key:* = decent wine** = very good wine*** = superb wine****= elite VALUE = exceptional quality for the money          
           
Marietta Old Vine Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon, California ’23**1/2$ VALUE
(Fruit forward, full bodied. blackberry, herb and spice notes)

Marietta Christo Red Blend, North Coast ’21**1/2$$
(All the big red grapes, complex aroma and flavor, full bodied, rounded)

WINE OF THE WEEK:
Marietta Old Vine Ranch Lot 75, California

NV**1/2 $VALUE
(Zinfandel heavy, with notes of plum, briar, and spice, subtle flavors)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson