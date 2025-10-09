Marietta Cellars

One of Sonoma’s older wineries, Marietta has been putting great wine in bottles at a very fair price for decades now.Hugh looks at some recent offerings.

Price key:$=less than $20$$= $20-40$$$=$40-60$$$$=above $60

Quality key:* = decent wine** = very good wine*** = superb wine****= elite VALUE = exceptional quality for the money



Marietta Old Vine Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon, California ’23**1/2$ VALUE

(Fruit forward, full bodied. blackberry, herb and spice notes)

Marietta Christo Red Blend, North Coast ’21**1/2$$

(All the big red grapes, complex aroma and flavor, full bodied, rounded)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Marietta Old Vine Ranch Lot 75, California

NV**1/2 $VALUE

(Zinfandel heavy, with notes of plum, briar, and spice, subtle flavors)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

