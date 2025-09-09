2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cellar Notes

Vouvray

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published September 9, 2025 at 7:30 PM EDT

It’s one of the Loire Valley’s most attractive whites. Vouvray is something of a chameleon, changing its character and flavor profiles easily. Hugh looks at this alluring wine and has some recommendations.

Price key:$=less than $20$$= $20-40$$$=$40-60$$$$=above $60
Quality key:* = decent wine** = very good wine*** = superb wine****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Domaine Pichot Vouvray 2023 **- $
(An old favorite, off-dry, honey flavors with mineral notes, good entry level)

Mason Darragon « Les Tuffes » (dry) ** 2022 -$
(Made in a dry style, classic aromas of yellow pear and citrus)

WINE OF THE WEEK:
Chateau Gaudrelle “Clos Le Vigneau » Vouvray 2022 -*** $
(Single vineyard, old vines, pear, apple, citrus nose, firm texture, mineral notes)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson