It’s one of the Loire Valley’s most attractive whites. Vouvray is something of a chameleon, changing its character and flavor profiles easily. Hugh looks at this alluring wine and has some recommendations.

Price key:$=less than $20$$= $20-40$$$=$40-60$$$$=above $60

Quality key:* = decent wine** = very good wine*** = superb wine****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Domaine Pichot Vouvray 2023 **- $

(An old favorite, off-dry, honey flavors with mineral notes, good entry level)

Mason Darragon « Les Tuffes » (dry) ** 2022 -$

(Made in a dry style, classic aromas of yellow pear and citrus)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Chateau Gaudrelle “Clos Le Vigneau » Vouvray 2022 -*** $

(Single vineyard, old vines, pear, apple, citrus nose, firm texture, mineral notes)

