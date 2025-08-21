2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
WYPR experienced a transmitter failure Sunday at 10:25 pm and is currently operating on low power backup transmitter. Coverage will be reduced on WYPR HD-1, HD-2, and HD-3 until further notice.
Cellar Notes

Strange Wines from Strange Places: Reds

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published August 21, 2025 at 5:30 PM EDT
Vickie Gray Photography & Images

It’s a big wine world out there, and nothing is more fun than exploring new places and new bottles. Al starts off with a few reds that should pique your curiosity.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Planeta Frapatto, Sicily ’23 **1/2 $$
(A rare grape in Sicily, it needs a wider audience, light, fruity, easy drinking, classy)

Audarya Monica, Sardinia ’23 ** $
(Monica is a totally unknown grape, making easy drinking, spicy red café wine)

WINE OF THE WEEK
Zeni “Mr. Lake” Bardolino ** $ SUPER VALUE
(So light, so fruity, so easy to like, cousin to Valpolicella, buy lots of it)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
See stories by Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
See stories by Hugh Sisson