Strange Wines from Strange Places: Reds

It’s a big wine world out there, and nothing is more fun than exploring new places and new bottles. Al starts off with a few reds that should pique your curiosity.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Planeta Frapatto, Sicily ’23 **1/2 $$

(A rare grape in Sicily, it needs a wider audience, light, fruity, easy drinking, classy)

Audarya Monica, Sardinia ’23 ** $

(Monica is a totally unknown grape, making easy drinking, spicy red café wine)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Zeni “Mr. Lake” Bardolino ** $ SUPER VALUE

(So light, so fruity, so easy to like, cousin to Valpolicella, buy lots of it)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.