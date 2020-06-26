Hey Chef! Trailer

Baltimore housing advocates warn of a wave of mass evictions in the city. And the head of a Baltimore nursing home shares a personal story about the harrowing reality that his residents and staff have endured since the onset of COVID-19.
ByTHE NATIONAL EDGAR ALLAN POE THEATRE•Jun 2, 2020
Of the many fears that plague humankind, claustrophobia and the unrelenting terror of being entombed alive may be the worst. In this episode, The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre on the Air recounts one woman’s fate – and provides an unsettling look at Dr. Mallard’s more cruel side.