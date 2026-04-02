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Your Child's Brain

Kids and Medical Complexity

Published April 2, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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About 1% of all children in the U.S. have multiple significant and chronic health problems, or what’s known as “medical complexity.” Kennedy Krieger happens to be a leading treatment center for children whose medical complexities affect the brain, spinal cord, nerves, or muscles. In this episode, Dr. Michelle Melicosta, associate chief medical officer, explains what medical complexity is. Listeners also meet Eleftheria Tzortzakaki, the mother of a young patient with acute flaccid myelitis, a condition that is both rare and complex. As always, Dr. Brad Schlaggar, president and CEO, serves as host.

Your Child's Brain