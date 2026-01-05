Strokes Aren’t Just for Adults: What You Need to Know About Pediatric Stroke

A stroke happens when blood flow to part of the brain is disrupted—either because a blood vessel gets blocked or because it breaks and causes bleeding. Many people think strokes only happen to adults, but children—even newborns—can have strokes too. Unfortunately, awareness is low, and strokes in kids are often misdiagnosed, which can lead to dangerous delays in treatment. Just like in adults, recognizing the signs quickly can make a big difference in recovery and outcomes for kids. Join Dr. Brad Schlaggar, president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute, along with Drs. Ryan Felling, Laura Malone, and Richard Boada, as they talk about what families need to know about strokes in children.