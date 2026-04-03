Is Your Next Outfit Designed by AI?

Host Jason Michael Perry sits down with Janey Park , founder of The Digital Runway and global marketing strategist, to explore how AI is reshaping the fashion industry, from the design studio to your shopping cart.

In this episode, they dig into fashion's long history of failed tech experiments (remember Google's touch-sensitive Levi's jacket?), the Vogue controversy over AI-generated models, virtual try-on tools that create a digital version of you from a selfie, and whether AI can actually have good taste. Janey brings more than 20 years of experience at brands like LVMH, Elizabeth Arden, and Nordstrom, and breaks down what's hype, what's real, and what every consumer should be paying attention to.

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PerryLabs Invested in AI but is not seeing results? You're not alone. PerryLabs helps organizations find what's working and build what's next. Start with our AI Assessment at PerryLabs.io

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Credits

Thanks to the team at WYPR, our producers Sam Bermas-Dawes and Shanya Mapson, and Myrna Martinez, Head of Operations and Marketing at PerryLabs.