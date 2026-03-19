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Thoughts on Tech & Things

What Is OpenClaw, Really?

Published March 19, 2026 at 2:54 PM EDT
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Marcus Penny with Jason Michael Perry on OpenClaw

Host Jason Michael Perry sits down with Marcus Penny, VP of Technology and Digital Services at Bruce Bolt and founder of boutique AI consulting firm Techabo, to dig into one of the most talked-about — and least understood — tools in tech right now: OpenClaw.

In this episode, they unpack what OpenClaw actually is, why it feels so different from anything we’ve seen before, and what it really means when an AI can wake up on its own schedule, manage a team of other AIs, and take actions on your behalf — whether you’re watching or not. Marcus brings a practitioner’s eye: real workflows, real failures, and a clear-eyed take on where the hype ends and the genuine opportunity begins.

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Thanks to the team at WYPR, our producers Sam Bermas-Dawes and Shanya Mapson, and Myrna Martinez, Head of Operations and Marketing at PerryLabs.

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Thoughts on Tech & Things Artificial Intelligence