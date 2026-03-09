What does a Chief AI Officer do?

Host Jason Michael Perry sits down with Andy Quick , former Chief AI Officer at Entergy, to explore what it actually means to lead AI inside a Fortune 500 company.

In this episode, they unpack what a Chief AI Officer actually does inside a Fortune 500 company. Andy shares what it takes to align AI with business outcomes in a regulated utility, how to plan when models evolve faster than enterprise cycles, and why process maturity matters.

