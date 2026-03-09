2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thoughts on Tech & Things

What does a Chief AI Officer do?

By Jason Michael Perry
Published March 9, 2026 at 12:13 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Host Jason Michael Perry sits down with Andy Quick, former Chief AI Officer at Entergy, to explore what it actually means to lead AI inside a Fortune 500 company.

In this episode, they unpack what a Chief AI Officer actually does inside a Fortune 500 company. Andy shares what it takes to align AI with business outcomes in a regulated utility, how to plan when models evolve faster than enterprise cycles, and why process maturity matters.

Podcast Notes & Links

Subscribe & Contact

Subscribe to the Thoughts on Tech & Things newsletter: jasonmperry.com/newsletter

Send feedback, questions, or guest suggestions: jasonmperry.com/contact

Credits

Thanks to the team at WYPR, producers Sam Bermas-Dawes and Shanya Mapso, and Myrna Martinez, Head of Operations and Marketing at PerryLabs.

Tags
Thoughts on Tech & Things Artificial Intelligence
Jason Michael Perry
Jason Michael Perry is the Founder and Chief AI Officer of PerryLabs, an AI consulting company guiding organizations in adopting emerging technologies and artificial intelligence through strategy, development, and intelligent systems. With more than 20 years of experience, Jason has been recognized as a trusted leader driving innovation across startups, government agencies, and Fortune 50 companies.
See stories by Jason Michael Perry