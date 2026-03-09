What does a Chief AI Officer do?
Host Jason Michael Perry sits down with Andy Quick, former Chief AI Officer at Entergy, to explore what it actually means to lead AI inside a Fortune 500 company.
In this episode, they unpack what a Chief AI Officer actually does inside a Fortune 500 company. Andy shares what it takes to align AI with business outcomes in a regulated utility, how to plan when models evolve faster than enterprise cycles, and why process maturity matters.
Podcast Notes & Links
- Chief AI Officers Made Enterprise Inroads in 2024 – CIO Dive / Altrata
- Frequent Use of AI in the Workplace Continued to Rise in Q4 – Gallup
- The GenAI Divide: State of AI in Business 2025 – MIT Project NANDA / Fortune
- Project Vend: Phase Two – Anthropic
Credits
Thanks to the team at WYPR, producers Sam Bermas-Dawes and Shanya Mapso, and Myrna Martinez, Head of Operations and Marketing at PerryLabs.