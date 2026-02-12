Is Solving Disability the Real Test of Emerging Technology?
Host Jason Michael Perry sits down with Rebecca Rosenberg, founder and CEO of ReBokeh, to explore how technology is reshaping what it means to see and what accessibility can teach us about innovation. From the everyday tech many of us rely on, like glasses and hearing aids, to emerging tools that translate the world for people with low vision, they unpack how inclusive design isn’t just empathy — it’s evolution.
Jason and Rebecca dig into the business and human sides of accessibility: why companies overlook a trillion-dollar market, how design for difference can spark creativity, and where new frontiers like AI vision and neural implants might take us next. They also ask the big question: when technology doesn’t just restore ability but changes perception, what does that mean for being human?
Credits
Thanks to the team at WYPR, producers Sam Bermas-Dawes and Shanya Mapson, and Myrna Martinez, Head of Operations and Marketing at PerryLabs.