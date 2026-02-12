2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Is Solving Disability the Real Test of Emerging Technology?

By Jason Michael Perry
Published February 12, 2026 at 6:45 PM EST
Jason Michael Perry sits down with Rebecca Rosenberg

Host Jason Michael Perry sits down with Rebecca Rosenberg, founder and CEO of ReBokeh, to explore how technology is reshaping what it means to see and what accessibility can teach us about innovation. From the everyday tech many of us rely on, like glasses and hearing aids, to emerging tools that translate the world for people with low vision, they unpack how inclusive design isn’t just empathy — it’s evolution.

Jason and Rebecca dig into the business and human sides of accessibility: why companies overlook a trillion-dollar market, how design for difference can spark creativity, and where new frontiers like AI vision and neural implants might take us next. They also ask the big question: when technology doesn’t just restore ability but changes perception, what does that mean for being human?

Podcast Notes & Links:

Subscribe to the Thoughts on Tech & Things newsletter: jasonmperry.com/newsletter

Send feedback, questions, or guest suggestions: jasonmperry.com/contact

Thanks to the team at WYPR, producers Sam Bermas-Dawes and Shanya Mapson, and Myrna Martinez, Head of Operations and Marketing at PerryLabs.

Jason Michael Perry
Jason Michael Perry is the Founder and Chief AI Officer of PerryLabs, an AI consulting company guiding organizations in adopting emerging technologies and artificial intelligence through strategy, development, and intelligent systems. With more than 20 years of experience, Jason has been recognized as a trusted leader driving innovation across startups, government agencies, and Fortune 50 companies.
