How Is AI Rewriting the Job Market?

Host Jason Michael Perry sits down with Chris Frew, founder and CEO of BioBuzz and CEO of Workforce Genetics , to explore how AI is reshaping the job market — not just by changing what work looks like, but how people get hired in the first place.

In this episode, they dig into what Jason calls an “AI arms race” in hiring, where job seekers and employers are both using automation at scale. From AI-powered résumé tools and applicant tracking systems to first-round interviews conducted by bots, Chris breaks down how recruiters are navigating record application volumes — and what candidates can do to stand out when every résumé suddenly looks perfect.

• How AI Is Impacting Job Growth – JPMorgan

• AI, Jobs, and the Résumé Wars – Thoughts on Tech & Things Newsletter

• Teal Resume Builder – AI-Powered Job Application Tool

• LazyApply – Automated AI Job Application Tool

