How Is AI Rewriting the Job Market?

By Jason Michael Perry
Published January 30, 2026 at 3:41 PM EST
Host Jason Michael Perry sits down with Chris Frew, founder and CEO of BioBuzz and CEO of Workforce Genetics, to explore how AI is reshaping the job market — not just by changing what work looks like, but how people get hired in the first place.

In this episode, they dig into what Jason calls an “AI arms race” in hiring, where job seekers and employers are both using automation at scale. From AI-powered résumé tools and applicant tracking systems to first-round interviews conducted by bots, Chris breaks down how recruiters are navigating record application volumes — and what candidates can do to stand out when every résumé suddenly looks perfect.

How AI Is Impacting Job Growth – JPMorgan
AI, Jobs, and the Résumé Wars – Thoughts on Tech & Things Newsletter
Teal Resume Builder – AI-Powered Job Application Tool
LazyApply – Automated AI Job Application Tool

Thanks to the team at WYPR, our producer Sam Bermas-Dawes, and Myrna Martinez, Head of Operations and Marketing at PerryLabs.

Jason Michael Perry
Jason Michael Perry is the Founder and Chief AI Officer of PerryLabs, an AI consulting company guiding organizations in adopting emerging technologies and artificial intelligence through strategy, development, and intelligent systems. With more than 20 years of experience, Jason has been recognized as a trusted leader driving innovation across startups, government agencies, and Fortune 50 companies.
