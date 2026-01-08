Do Hackers Hack Computers or People?

Host Jason Michael Perry sits down with Tina Williams-Koroma, founder and CEO of CyDeploy and TCecure , to explore a simple but unsettling question: do hackers hack computers — or do they hack people?

In this episode, they dig into how social engineering, AI-generated content, and human psychology have become the primary attack surface for modern cyber threats. From deepfakes and impersonation scams to spyware targeting journalists and activists, Tina explains why cybersecurity today is less about breaking code and more about breaking trust — and how businesses and families can prepare for the scenarios no system is ever fully trained to handle.

