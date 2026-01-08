2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Thoughts on Tech & Things

Do Hackers Hack Computers or People?

By Jason Michael Perry
Published January 8, 2026 at 1:28 PM EST
Host Jason Michael Perry sits down with Tina Williams-Koroma, founder and CEO of CyDeploy and TCecure, to explore a simple but unsettling question: do hackers hack computers — or do they hack people?

In this episode, they dig into how social engineering, AI-generated content, and human psychology have become the primary attack surface for modern cyber threats. From deepfakes and impersonation scams to spyware targeting journalists and activists, Tina explains why cybersecurity today is less about breaking code and more about breaking trust — and how businesses and families can prepare for the scenarios no system is ever fully trained to handle.

Podcast Notes & Links

Subscribe & Contact

Subscribe to the Thoughts on Tech & Things newsletter: jasonmperry.com/newsletter Send feedback, questions, or guest suggestions: jasonmperry.com/contact

Credits

Thanks to the team at WYPR, our producer Sam Bermas-Dawes, and Myrna Martinez, Head of Operations and Marketing at PerryLabs.

Thoughts on Tech & Things
Jason Michael Perry
Jason Michael Perry is the Founder and Chief AI Officer of PerryLabs, an AI consulting company guiding organizations in adopting emerging technologies and artificial intelligence through strategy, development, and intelligent systems. With more than 20 years of experience, Jason has been recognized as a trusted leader driving innovation across startups, government agencies, and Fortune 50 companies.
