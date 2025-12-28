Will the Space Economy Help Fix Earth?
Host Jason Michael Perry sits down with Andrew Parlock, founder and CEO of Space Phoenix Systems, to explore how the space economy is moving from science fiction to everyday reality. From reusable launch systems to returnable payloads and zero-gravity manufacturing, they unpack how falling launch costs are turning low Earth orbit into an operating environment — not a destination.
They dig into what this new economy means for business, sustainability, and the planet itself — from pharmaceuticals made in orbit to satellite networks connecting oceans and deserts alike. Andrew shares why Maryland is uniquely positioned in this race and how companies like Space Phoenix are redefining access to orbit with logistics, not rockets.
