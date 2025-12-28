2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thoughts on Tech & Things

Will the Space Economy Help Fix Earth?

By Jason Michael Perry
Published December 28, 2025 at 11:43 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Host Jason Michael Perry sits down with Andrew Parlock, founder and CEO of Space Phoenix Systems, to explore how the space economy is moving from science fiction to everyday reality. From reusable launch systems to returnable payloads and zero-gravity manufacturing, they unpack how falling launch costs are turning low Earth orbit into an operating environment — not a destination.

They dig into what this new economy means for business, sustainability, and the planet itself — from pharmaceuticals made in orbit to satellite networks connecting oceans and deserts alike. Andrew shares why Maryland is uniquely positioned in this race and how companies like Space Phoenix are redefining access to orbit with logistics, not rockets.

Podcast Notes & Links:

Subscribe & Contact

Subscribe to the Thoughts on Tech & Things newsletter: jasonmperry.com/newsletter

Send feedback, questions, or guest suggestions: jasonmperry.com/contact

Credits

Thanks to the team at WYPR, producer Sam Bermas-Dawes, and Myrna Martinez, Head of Operations and Marketing at PerryLabs.

Tags
Thoughts on Tech & Things space
Jason Michael Perry
Jason Michael Perry is the Founder and Chief AI Officer of PerryLabs, an AI consulting company guiding organizations in adopting emerging technologies and artificial intelligence through strategy, development, and intelligent systems. With more than 20 years of experience, Jason has been recognized as a trusted leader driving innovation across startups, government agencies, and Fortune 50 companies.
See stories by Jason Michael Perry