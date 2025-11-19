WTCI Agile Presents: What is Quantum?

Special Edition: What is Quantum?

Host Jason Michael Perry moderates a live panel for the World Trade Center Institute’s AGILE Global Innovation Series, digging into what quantum actually is, why it matters, and how Maryland became a powerhouse in the global quantum race.

The session opens with remarks from Jeremy Rosendale, VP of Membership & Business Development at World Trade Center Institute, and Kim Mentzell, Director of the Office of Strategic Industries at the Maryland Department of Commerce, where she leads statewide strategy across cybersecurity, aerospace, AI, and quantum.

Jason is joined by three leaders shaping the region’s quantum ecosystem:

John Sawyer of the University of Maryland, who helped build the Mid-Atlantic Quantum Alliance; Jessica Ponds, CFO of Strangeworks and a voice in quantum commercialization; and Rick Muller, VP of Quantum Computing at IonQ and former national lab leader.

They break down the fundamentals — qubits, superposition, entanglement — and get into real-world business use cases, talent and ecosystem development, global competition, and the looming concept of “Q Day,” when today’s encryption may no longer be secure.

The result: a rare, clear-eyed look at a field that’s equal parts exciting, confusing, and massively important for the future of industry.

Podcast Notes & Links:

WTCI AGILE Global Innovation Series

Jeremy Rosendale, VP of Membership & Business Development at the World Trade Center Institute

Kim Mentzell, Director of the Office of Strategic Industries at the Maryland Department of Commerce

John Sawyer, University of Maryland

Jessica Ponds, CFO of Strangeworks

Rick Muller, VP of Quantum Computing at IonQ

