The Noir and Bizarre explores the dark and strange stories we tell ourselves about human existence – occult history, ghosts, haunted houses, and secret crimes - with a special emphasis on stories that draw on the rich history and culture of Baltimore. Additionally, the show philosophically asks big questions about spiritual narratives and rituals surrounding life and death.
There's a new exhibit at the Baltimore Museum of Art - "Monsters & Myths: Surrealism and War in the 1930s and 1940s". On this episode, Katie goes behind…
Sixty years ago - on the night of October 26 1958, around midnight, two men were driving by Loch Raven Reservoir in Towson. Suddenly, they saw a huge…
Guest host Rachel Baye takes listeners behind the scenes on a ghost hunt at the Lord Baltimore Hotel, one of the most haunted places in Maryland. The hunt…
From Ancient Celtic harvest rites warding off ghosts and spirits... to Roman rites honoring the dead... To All Saint's Day masses... On this episode,…
Elizabeth Harper is an author, photographer, and academic, as well as the creator of the popular online blog: All the Saints You Should Know: Bones,…
On this episode, Katie takes listeners on an audio tour of the First Annual International Edgar Allan Poe Festival and then meets up with Stephen Demczuk,…
This year's One Maryland One Book pick is "Bloodsworth: The True Story of the First Death Row Inmate Exonerated by DNA Evidence" by Tim Junkin. At 23…
Two-time National Book Award Finalist Howard Norman writes strange and melancholy novels, most of which are set in remote Canadian provinces. His books…
bibliomania: noun: passionate enthusiasm for collecting and posessing books.Do you have bibliomania? So do we. On this episode of The Noir and Bizarre,…
We're heading back in time, to the land of the pharaohs and the valley of the Dead. We don't have to go far. Right here in Baltimore, a 3,000 year old…
On December 3, 1926, the great mystery writer, Agatha Christie left for a weekend in Yorkshire. Her car was found abandoned nearby. The police couldn't…
Throughout all of human history, human beings have consistently struggled with how to grapple with their own mortality. The faces we give to Death, in our…