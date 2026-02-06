A Valentines Day Special

This special Valentine’s Day installment of Poe Theatre on the Air features Valentine’s Day and love poems from Poe — and a lesser known poem to Poe from his wife.

We begin with a real treat. British actor and presenter Helen Atkinson Wood is back. Famous for originating the role of Mrs. Miggins on BBC’s Black Adder, Ms. Wood can be heard on previous episodes of Poe Theatre on the Air reciting “The Bells” and “Shadow, a Parable”

We’re grateful to have her back, and we hope you enjoy her readings of the poems “A Valentine” and “To Helen.”

Poems:

· A Valentine

· To Helen (version 1)

· To Helen (version 2)

· Annabel Lee

· A Valentine from VC Poe to EA Poe