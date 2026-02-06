2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Poe Theatre on the Air

A Valentines Day Special

By The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre
Published February 6, 2026 at 6:38 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

This special Valentine’s Day installment of Poe Theatre on the Air features Valentine’s Day and love poems from Poe — and a lesser known poem to Poe from his wife.

We begin with a real treat. British actor and presenter Helen Atkinson Wood is back. Famous for originating the role of Mrs. Miggins on BBC’s Black Adder, Ms. Wood can be heard on previous episodes of Poe Theatre on the Air reciting “The Bells” and “Shadow, a Parable”

We’re grateful to have her back, and we hope you enjoy her readings of the poems “A Valentine” and “To Helen.”

Poems:

· A Valentine

· To Helen (version 1)

· To Helen (version 2)

· Annabel Lee

· A Valentine from VC Poe to EA Poe

Tags
Poe Theatre on the Air Edgar Allan Poe
The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre
See stories by The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre