Poe Theatre on the Air

The Spectacles

By The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre
Published January 14, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
Written by Jade Greene and performed and recorded live at the Poe Room of the Enoch Pratt Free Library, “The Spectacles” is one of Poe’s comedies (yes, he wrote comedies!). In this story, a vain young man changes his name to try to inherit a fortune from a distant relative. He falls in love with a seemingly beautiful woman at the opera, but because he refuses to wear his glasses, he gets mixed up in a case of mistaken identity. Featuring the voices of Adam R. Adkins, Bri Caelleigh, Sarah Bella Joyce, Jade Greene, John Sadowsky, and Alex Zavistovich. Directed by Alex Zavistovich, with original music composition, sound design and production by James D. Watson. Made possible in part by The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts, Creative Baltimore Fund.

Poe Theatre on the Air Edgar Allan PoeThe National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre
The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre
