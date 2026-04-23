Modeled after Aaron Henkin and Wendel Patrick's award-winning "Out of the Blocks" series, middle schoolers at St. Paul's School for Boys created their own versions of the show, called "Out of the Blocks, Jr." Like the original, each episode features conversations with people on a specific block in Baltimore City and follows the original show's tagline, "One city block. Everybody's story." Also like the original, the goal of "Out of the Blocks, Jr." is to build interest in our city, and empathy towards the people who live there and sometimes go unnoticed.