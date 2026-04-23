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A Note On WYPR Programming Changes
Out of the Blocks, Jr.
Hosted by Middle School Students at St. Paul's School for Boys

Modeled after Aaron Henkin and Wendel Patrick's award-winning "Out of the Blocks" series, middle schoolers at St. Paul's School for Boys created their own versions of the show, called "Out of the Blocks, Jr." Like the original, each episode features conversations with people on a specific block in Baltimore City and follows the original show's tagline, "One city block. Everybody's story." Also like the original, the goal of "Out of the Blocks, Jr." is to build interest in our city, and empathy towards the people who live there and sometimes go unnoticed.

  • Out of the Blocks Junior 4300 Block of Harford Road
    A conversation with small business owners (Kacey Stafford of Found Studio Shop, artist Nancy Howe, and realtor Jess Robey-Beers) in the Lauraville neighborhood of Baltimore City. By Dom D., Brooks M., and Amir R.