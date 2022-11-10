© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
The Connection Between Environmental Justice and Voting: Part I

Published November 10, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST
This episode discusses the importance of voting and the connection between voting and environmental justice.

We will also discuss EPA’s new Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights and what this means to communities going forward.

My Block Counts is a podcast series produced by The Center for Community Engagement, Environmental Justice, and Health, with assistance from WYPR. The views expressed are solely Dr. Wilson's.

Dr. Sacoby Wilson
Dr. Sacoby Wilson is an associate professor of applied environmental health in the University of Maryland School of Public Health in College Park, Md. and Director of the Center for Community Engagement, Environmental Justice and Health (CEEJH). CEEJH’s primary focus is to provide engagement to highly and differentially exposed populations and underserved communities.
