Framed and Filtered: The Media's Hidden Influence

In this episode of Know-It-All, CCBC student Mo Frand unpacks the invisible power of mass communication in shaping public opinion, belief systems and even daily behavior. From viral internet debates to subtle language choices in news headlines, Mo breaks down key concepts like agenda-setting, framing, priming and echo chambers to show how media does more than report — it influences. Through real-world examples and research studies, this episode offers a crash course in media literacy and the role it plays in protecting our independent thinking.

About the Host:

Mo Frand is a student at the Community College of Baltimore County planning to transfer into an engineering program. This episode was produced as part of coursework in Mass Communication. Mo is passionate about understanding how media affects public thought and aims to be part of a future where facts matter more than spin.

