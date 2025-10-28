The Jaws Effect: How One Film Changed Our Fear of Sharks

In 1975, Jaws forever changed how people viewed the ocean—and the great white shark. Dubbed the original summer blockbuster, the film sparked widespread fear, increasing shark hunting, government culling programs, and a lasting public perception of sharks as ruthless predators. But what were the real-world consequences of this fear? And how has science and conservation worked to undo the damage?

Join host Brianna Patrick as she explores The Jaws Effect, the unintended legacy of Spielberg’s classic, and the ongoing battle to shift the narrative on these misunderstood creatures.

About the Host:

Brianna Patrick is a computer science major at the Community College of Baltimore County, passionate about making technology more diverse, inclusive, and accessible for all. This podcast episode is part of a Mass Communications class project. The topic explores the powerful influence of media on society, using Jaws as a real-world example of how storytelling can shape public perception—sometimes with unintended consequences. The discussion highlights the importance of creating content responsibly and making informed choices in the media consumed and produced.

