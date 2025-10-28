The Haunting World of J-Horror

What makes Japanese horror so uniquely terrifying?

In this episode of Know-It-All, host Emily Lambert unpacks the eerie allure of J-Horror, from its Kabuki-inspired storytelling to the chilling works of filmmaker Takashi Shimizu. Discover how Japanese horror departs from Hollywood’s jump scares and gore, instead weaving slow-burning psychological dread that lingers long after the credits roll. Through exploring folklore, traditional ghost stories, and modern filmmaking techniques, this episode sheds light on why J-Horror continues to captivate and unsettle audiences worldwide.

Tune in to uncover the secrets behind the terror—if you dare.

About the Host:

Emily Lambert is a passionate storyteller with a BA in Theater Studies from UMBC. Currently pursuing certification in Early Childhood Education at the Community College of Baltimore County, she aspires to become a certified 3rd-grade teacher in Maryland. Her love for film—especially horror—led her to explore the genre’s artistry in her Movies: History & Art course (MCOM 150) with Professor Beth Baunoch. Fascinated by the technical, visual, and special effects that make horror so compelling, Emily was especially intrigued by the influence of Kabuki theater in Japanese horror. This curiosity inspired her to dive deeper into the eerie and captivating world of J-Horror for this episode of Know-It-All.

Further Exploration :

Brief History of Kabuki Theater: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oidE2SSDczw Kabuki Performance Clips:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VngX0LIZ13g https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lu5Vn1vQ5i4

Public Domain Music Used:

Epidemic Sound: Trailed by Horror Sting https://www.epidemicsound.com/track/nficPl7kPX/

Epidemic Sound Effects: https://www.epidemicsound.com/track/0cP0EmOa25/ https://www.epidemicsound.com/track/2TbBxOoitX/ https://www.epidemicsound.com/track/i6TTZbN3Y5/ https://www.epidemicsound.com/track/vV6SBHic4c/ https://www.epidemicsound.com/track/j3ifIz6T9t/ https://www.epidemicsound.com/track/BjlNLHzBmC/ https://www.epidemicsound.com/track/3ODvNjJS

Works Cited:

Archer, Stephanie. “Horrific Inquiry: JU-ON: THE GRUDGE (2002).”

Film Inquiry, 25 Mar. 2022,

www.filminquiry.com/horrific-inquiry-33/?expand_article=1 .

Mukaé, Shunsuké. “J-Horror: Its Birth and the Theory behind It.” Proceedings of the 3rd EU Workshop: Sub-Major Curriculum EU-Japanology, Kansai University Graduate School of Letters: Annual Report 2011-12, 1 Jan. 2012, www.academia.edu/26305269/JHorror_Its_Birth_and_the_Theory_behind_It .

“Takashi Shimizu Biography and Filmography | Takashi Shimizu Movies.” Tribute, www.tribute.ca/people/biography/takashi-shimizu/12136/ .

Wada-Marciano, Mitsuyo. “J-Horror: New Media’s Impact on Contemporary Japanese Horror Cinema.” Canadian Journal of Film Studies, vol. 16, no. 2, Fall 2007, pp. 23–48. EBSCOhost,

search.ebscohost.com/login.aspx?direct=true&AuthType=ip,url,uid,cookie&db=aft &A=05244847&site=eds-live&scope=site.