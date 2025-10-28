Lights, Camera, Reality: Italian Neo-Realism

In this episode of Know-It-All, we explore how Italian filmmakers broke free from censorship after Mussolini’s fall, giving birth to Italian Neo-Realism. This movement rejected Hollywood-style productions, instead using real locations, non-professional actors, and documentary-style filming to depict the struggles of post-war Italy. Directors like Roberto Rossellini, Vittorio De Sica, and Luchino Visconti created powerful films such as Rome, Open City and Bicycle Thieves that captured the hardships of everyday life. Though short-lived, Neo-Realism remains one of the most influential film movements in history.

About the Host:

Shelby Santmyer is a student at CCBC, currently pursuing her associate’s degree in general studies while balancing life as a soon-to-be mother of two. A dedicated stay-at-home mom, she took on the challenge of earning her degree to push herself and prove that she can achieve anything she sets her mind to.

Beyond academics, Shelby has a passion for baking and dreams of someday opening her own bakery. Her love for film and family heritage inspired her to explore Italian Neo-Realism for this podcast, as she is half-Italian and deeply connected to her Sicilian roots. Watching Rome, Open City in her Movies: History and Art class with Professor Beth Baunoch sparked her fascination with this powerful cinematic movement.

Further Exploration :

Cinema Neo-Realismo

Works Cited

Dixon, Wheeler, W. and Foster, Gwendlyn, A. A Short History of Film, Third Edition. Rutgers University Press, 2018. EBSCOhost, search.ebscohost.com/login.aspx?direct=true&AuthType=ip,url,uid,cookie&db=nlebk&AN=1609110&site=eds-live&scope=site.

Divadaniela. “Film Styles: Italian Neorealism.” CineCollage, 2015, cinecollage.net/neorealism.html.