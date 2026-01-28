WYPR's Thoughts on Tech & Things Becomes Fastest-Growing Podcast in Station History

Baltimore, MD — January 5, 2026 — Baltimore Public Media and WYPR 88.1 FM, Baltimore's NPR news station, announces that Thoughts on Tech & Things, hosted by technologist and author Jason Michael Perry, has become the fastest-growing podcast in the station's history. The biweekly show, which explores how emerging technologies reshape how we live, work, and connect, surpassed 16,000 downloads within 30 days of its first full episode, with its pilot episode alone drawing more than 6,000 listeners.

"The response has been overwhelming," said Perry. "Technology is moving faster than most people can keep up with, and that gap creates confusion and fear. This show is about slowing down, asking better questions, and helping people see what's really changing and what's not in the tech shaping our world. Clearly, that message is resonating."

A Strong Start

Thoughts on Tech & Things premiered with a pilot episode on September 25, 2025, followed by its first full episode on October 16, 2025. In just three months, the show has established itself as a destination for curious listeners navigating a fast-changing technological landscape.

Episodes have tackled topics including the data center boom reshaping Maryland's infrastructure, Google's shifting search landscape, how Baltimore City Public Schools are preparing students for AI, whether smart glasses will replace smartphones, and the emerging space economy. A special edition episode produced in partnership with the World Trade Center Institute explored the promise and reality of quantum computing.

New episodes are available every two weeks on WYPR.org, jasonmperry.com, the WYPR app, and all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and NPR.

CES 2026 Coverage

This month, Perry brings Thoughts on Tech & Things to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Coverage will include a live interview on WYPR's flagship program, Midday, and a special edition podcast breaking down the biggest announcements and trends from the world's largest technology conference.

What's Ahead

Upcoming episodes will explore how AI is rewriting the job market, whether hackers target computers or people, and how emerging technologies are or aren't serving people with disabilities. The show continues to pair sharp insights with accessible storytelling, featuring in-depth conversations with innovators, researchers, and creative thinkers.

About the Host

In addition to hosting Thoughts on Tech & Things, Jason Michael Perry is the founder of PerryLabs, an AI consultancy helping businesses and institutions navigate the complexities of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics, and quantum computing. His experience includes more than two decades in the technology space working with Fortune 50 companies, government agencies, and startups.

Perry is a keynote speaker who has presented at events across the country, including AI Summit NYC, DC Startup & Tech Week, Black Is Tech, and Philly Tech Week. In 2023, he led the award-winning AI in A Minor, a first-of-its-kind collaboration with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, AWS, the Greater Baltimore Committee, and Mindgrub that blended classical music with machine learning. He also serves as a Senior Advisor to the World Trade Center Institute, leading its AGILE Global Innovation Series, a quarterly program convening executives and policymakers to explore how emerging technologies are reshaping industries.

Perry writes the biweekly newsletter Thoughts on Tech & Things and, in Summer 2025, released his book The AI Evolution, a guide for businesses implementing AI and the emerging role of the Chief AI Officer. Subscribe and learn more at jasonmperry.com.

WYPR's Commitment to Local Voices

“Thoughts on Tech & Things exemplifies what Baltimore Public Media strives to do at its best—bring complex, consequential issues into clear focus through trusted local voices,” said Craig Swagler, President and CEO of Baltimore Public Media. “This podcast advances our mission by combining innovation, new technology, and meaningful partnerships to help our audience better understand the forces shaping their lives. Jason’s work reflects our continued commitment to experimentation, collaboration, and public service in a rapidly evolving media landscape.”

About PerryLabs

PerryLabs is a Baltimore-based consultancy focused on artificial intelligence, the most consequential emerging technology of our time. The firm helps organizations make the bleeding edge a business advantage, partnering with leaders ready to move from experimentation to execution with intelligent systems that deliver measurable results. Learn more at perrylabs.io.

About Baltimore Public Media

Baltimore Public Media (BPM) is an independent community licensee and home to Baltimore's NPR news station, WYPR 88.1 FM; the region's hub for total music discovery, WTMD 89.7 FM; and Your Public Studios, which produces and distributes acclaimed local podcasts. BPM provides programming in news, music, arts, and culture across expanding radio and digital formats—connecting, enriching, and elevating the residents and communities of Baltimore and the region. Learn more at wypr.org.