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Caracas' iconic macaws threatened by vanishing palm trees

NPR | By Manuel Rueda
Published April 22, 2026 at 4:25 PM EDT

In the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, flocks of colorful macaws that once brightened city skies now face disappearing nest sites — and with them, a unique urban bond.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Manuel Rueda
[Copyright 2024 NPR]