2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SCOTUSblog author Sarah Isgur talks about her new book, 'The Last Branch Standing'

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published April 14, 2026 at 4:42 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with SCOTUSblog editor and author Sarah Isgur about "The Last Branch Standing," her new book on the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep