SCOTUSblog author Sarah Isgur talks about her new book, 'The Last Branch Standing'
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with SCOTUSblog editor and author Sarah Isgur about "The Last Branch Standing," her new book on the Supreme Court.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with SCOTUSblog editor and author Sarah Isgur about "The Last Branch Standing," her new book on the Supreme Court.
Copyright 2026 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate