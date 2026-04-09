2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One miner has been rescued from a flooded tunnel in Mexico after 14 days

NPR | By Katie Silver
Published April 9, 2026 at 5:50 PM EDT

A dramatic rescue in Mexico - after 14 days trapped deep underground a miner is rescued alive from a flooded tunnel—while another remains missing below.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Katie Silver