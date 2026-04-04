Iran war enters its 6th week as military searches for downed jet crew member

Updated April 4, 2026 at 2:26 PM EDT

The war in Iran entered its 6th week on Saturday, as the search continues for the missing U.S. service member who bailed out of a U.S. F15-E fighter jet, shot down by Iranian fire on Friday.

A second U.S. Air Force combat plane was shot down near the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, according to a U.S. official, capping off another week of intensified fighting in the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, U.S. and Israeli warplanes continued to pound Iran hitting several targets, including Mahshahr Special Petrochemical Zone, a major oil industry hub in southwestern Iran, according to Iranian media.

An airstrike near Iran's Bushehr nuclear facility was reported by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. In a X post, the organization said a security guard was killed in the attack, which also damaged a support building.

The Israeli military said it had also conducted overnight airstrikes in Tehran, targeting ballistic and anti-aircraft missile storage facilities.

And in Dubai, authorities said that falling debris from intercepted drones damaged the facade of two buildings, including one belonging to U.S. tech firm Oracle. Iran also hit a water desalination plant and an oil refinery in Kuwait.

This, as dozens of countries — not including the U.S. or Israel — have launched efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which 20% of the world's oil supply passes, and that has been largely blocked by Iran in retaliation for U.S. and Israeli strikes. President Trump said Friday it would take "a little more time" but would be easy to open the strait.

As the 5th week of fighting in Iran came to an end, 365 U.S. service members have been wounded, according to Pentagon data. The death toll remains at 13 service members killed in combat.

In Iran, at least 2,076 people have been killed by US-Israeli attacks since Feb. 28, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Majid Saeedi / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images Europe The interior of a residential building that was damaged by recent strikes at Vahdat town on April 3, 2026 in Karaj, southwest of Tehran, Iran.

Here's more news from the war on Iran on Saturday:

Downed jets | Lebanon | Oracle building

Downed jets call U.S. air dominance into question

An American fighter jet went down in Iran and one crew member has been rescued on Friday, according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to speak publicly. The official said that a search is underway by U.S. forces to find the second crew member.

Photos posted to Telegram by Iran's Fars news agency showed debris from what appeared to be an American aircraft. One piece of debris in the photos closely resembles the vertical stabilizer of an F-15 Strike Eagle. A separate photo posted by an IRGC-affiliated channel appeared to show an empty F-15 ejection seat. The F-15 is a tactical fighter that typically carries a crew of two, according to the Air Force.

Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images USAF military ground personnel prepare Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) for a US Air Force (USAF) B-1 Lancer bomber jet on the tarmac the tarmac at RAF Fairford in south-west England on March 14, 2026.

Numerous videos have also appeared showing planes and helicopters that closely resemble American search and rescue (SAR) aircraft flying in southwestern Iran. NPR was able to geolocate one of the videos to a bridge in the province of Khuzestan. The bridge is located in a mountainous area approximately 100 miles inland.

Separately on Friday, a U.S. official told NPR a second combat plane with only one crew member was shot down near the Strait of Hormuz. That crew member has been rescued.

The two events are rare and follow assertions by U.S. officials that the U.S. military had achieved "total air dominance" in the war in Iran.

State Dept. revokes green cards of Iranian foreign nationals

The State Department announced on Saturday that it had revoked the green cards of foreign nationals with suspected ties to the "Iranian terror regime," arresting on Friday evening the niece and grand niece of deceased Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani, a revered military figure among anti-western fighters in the Middle East, was killed by American forces in January 2020.

His niece, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, and her daughter are now in ICE custody, the State Department said.

"Until recently, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were green card holders living lavishly in the United States," Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on social media.

"She is also an outspoken supporter of the Iranian regime who celebrated attacks on Americans and referred to our country as the 'Great Satan.' This week, I terminated both Afshar and her daughter's legal status and they are now in ICE custody, pending removal from the United States."

Trump threatens Iran over Strait of Hormuz

Trump wrote on social media on Saturday that Iran was running out of time to open up the Strait of Hormuz — a critical water passageway for much of the world's gas and oil supply.

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT," Trump wrote.

"Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign [sic] down on them."

This comes after Trump earlier this week vowed to bomb the nation "back to the Stone Ages, where they belong," during a public address.

Israel's invasion of Lebanon continues

Lebanon's government says at least 23 people were killed in Israeli attacks Friday, as Israel steps up airstrikes against Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.

On Friday, Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the approximately 600,000 residents who have been forced out of southern Lebanon will not be allowed to return until security is guaranteed for Israel's northern residents. Katz did not elaborate on how Israel will determine that. Throughout Lebanon more than one million people have been displaced.

Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A displaced boy stands on the back of a car at an unofficial camp erected along Beirut's seafront area during a sandstorm on April 3, 2026.

Katz also reiterated threats against Hezbollah militants fighting Israel in Lebanon, saying Israel will act forcefully against rocket fire and that Hezbollah will "pay a heavy price." Israeli officials have outlined plans to occupy a large swath of southern Lebanon as a so-called "security zone." Israeli ground troops have razed residential buildings while airstrikes have hit multiple bridges severing vital routes between southern Lebanon and the north.

Meanwhile, while the U.S. and Israel attack Iran, and Iran retaliates against U.S. allies in the Gulf, Lebanon has not been hit by Iranian fire. But the U.S. Embassy in Beirut says Iran may now target U.S. universities in Lebanon. The American University of Beirut has shifted some classes online. The Embassy also upped its overall warning, telling U.S. citizens to leave Lebanon now.

Oracle building in Dubai targeted

Giuseppe Cacace / AFAFP via Getty Images / AFAFP via Getty Images The city skyline is pictued in Dubai on March 11, 2026.

Iran targeted Oracle's multistory office building in Dubai overnight. Authorities say debris fell on the facade of the building. The apparent overnight drone attack occurred when offices would normally be empty of personnel, and no injuries were reported.

Iran says the attack is in response to the attempted assassination this week of former foreign minister, Kamal Kharazi, who was severely wounded, while his wife was killed. Iranian media reported he had been in communication with Pakistani mediators, on possible U.S.-Iran talks to end the war. The U.S. and Israel have been coordinating most attacks on Iran, and it's unknown which carried out the attack on Kharazi.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard named 18 U.S. tech and defense companies as targets of further assassination attempts. The list includes Palantir, META, Google, Microsoft and others.

Ilia Yefimovich / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People look at the damage at a factory that got hit by a missile in Petah Tikva, east of Tel Aviv, on April 3, 2026.

Aya Batrawy contributed to this report from Dubai, Lauren Frayer from Beirut, Tom Bowman from Washington, D.C., and Miguel Macias from Seville, Spain.

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