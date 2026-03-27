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A provocative new film takes a hard look at Israeli life during the Gaza war

NPR | By Daniel Estrin
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:04 PM EDT

The Israeli film Yes criticizes Israeli artists during the Gaza war, and stars one of Israel's most provocative fringe artists, Ariel Bronz.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin